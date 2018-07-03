BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today will mark the final day of heat advisories and excessive heat warnings for the region, at least for now!

Some scattered storms and showers have come and gone but have cooled the atmosphere as well.

Tomorrow, we should only reach the 90-degree mark, compared to 99 at BWI today!

More scattered storms will come our way again tomorrow and perhaps Thursday, but the main impact of a nice strong cold front will come on Friday.

Storms with heavy downpours are gusty winds are likely, then a nicer, cooler and much drier weekend is on the way!

Hold out for just a few more days of humid and muggy days and nights, it will be worth the wait.

