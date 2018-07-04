BALTIMORE (WJZ) –– Dolphins have been spotted swimming near the Bay Bridge by several people over the past week.

Bryan Rosensteel says he and his uncle were out fishing near the Bay Bridge when they spotted two dolphins swimming in the bay.

Brothers Donald and Keith Busick also spotted a pod of dolphins off of Love Point North of the Bay Bridge.

Donald said they had never seen that many dolphins in the bay in the 30 years they had been working as commercial watermen in the bay.

