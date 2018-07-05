BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Holabird Avenue will be closed for one month between Newkirk Street and Ponca Street in Baltimore City.

The closure is a part of the Maryland Transportation Authority’s project to relocate the utilities on Holabird Avenue.

The road will be closed 24/7, however local access will be permitted for area businesses.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Newkirk Street, to Boston Street and then to Ponca, while westbound will detour motorists on the opposite route.

The project is expected to begin July 9 and will last for one month, ending on Aug. 8.

