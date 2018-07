BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old repeat offender is back in jail after police say they arrested him with a loaded gun.

Terrell Tomlin was arrested on July 4 in the 5300 block of Nelson Ave.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, Tomlin was found with a loaded firearm, cocaine, and cash.

Police did not release the charges Tomlin is facing.

