Ryan Mayer

The U.S. men’s national team may have failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but that hasn’t stopped teams from sniffing around 19-year-old star midfielder Christian Pulisic. Heading into transfer season, several big English teams were rumored to be interested in the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, and according to a new report, one has already made an offer.

According to the German magazine Kicker, Tottenham Hotspur have offered a $58 million (50 million euro) bid for Pulisic’s services. Pulisic is currently under contract with Dortmund through the 2020 season meaning any team wanting to bring him into the fold would still have two seasons left on his deal before they would need to re-negotiate.

If Tottenham were to win the bid, Pulisic would join a line-up that already features England national team members Delle Alli and World Cup star Harry Kane. Pulisic made 42 appearances for Dortmund in the 2017-18 season, tallying five goals and seven assists across all competitions.

Tottenham is the first club to make a bid for Pulisic, but fellow Premier League side Chelsea has also been reported to be interested.