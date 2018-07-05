Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re not at the beach this weekend for Fourth of July, there’s still plenty of things to do around Maryland.
Here’s a list of what you can do July 6-8.
If you’re looking for July 4th ideas we have a full list of fireworks here or you can click over to the Maryland Tourism’s website.
Click on the links for more information, locations, times and tickets.
ALL WEEKEND:
- A Midsummer Night’s Dream
- Animal Care Experience
- Cirque de Soleil Crystal
- Day on the Bay to St. Michaels
- Disney’s The Lion King, Jr.
- Let’s Science Summer
- MAMMA MIA!
- Revolutionary London Town
- Tuckahoe Steam and Gas Association Steam Show
FRIDAY:
- Dolphin Sleepover
- Family Fun Fridays at The Inner Harbor
- Foo Fighters
- Heavy Seas Partner Ships Beer Debut
- Oakland Downtown Jubilee
- Summer Wine Happy Hour
- Wine & Vinyl Night
SATURDAY:
- Concert in the Woods – Mark Wenner & The Blues Warriors
- Goat Yoga & Wine
- Farm to Table Grill Night
- Family Workshop – Create a Suncatcher
- Freedom Fest
- Loudwire’s Gen X Summer feat. Buckcherry & P.O.D Tour
- Maryland Symphony Orchestra Salute to Independence
- Pottery Sidewalk Sale
- Salute to Independence at Antietam
- Westminster Pride Drag Show Extravaganza
SUNDAY:
- Calligraphy Techniques
- In Gratitude – A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire
- Inner Harbor Kayak Tour
- Smooth Sundays with Kayla Waters
- Summer Concert Series: Groove Train
- Summer Concert Series: The Klassix
- Summer Fun Day
- Summer Sundays in the Park
