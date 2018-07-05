  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Concerts, festivals, Things To Do In Maryland, What To Do In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re not at the beach this weekend for Fourth of July, there’s still plenty of things to do around Maryland.

Here’s a list of what you can do July 6-8.

If you’re looking for July 4th ideas we have a full list of fireworks here or you can click over to the Maryland Tourism’s website.

Click on the links for more information, locations, times and tickets.

ALL WEEKEND:

FRIDAY:

SATURDAY:

SUNDAY: 

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s