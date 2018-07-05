BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re not at the beach this weekend for Fourth of July, there’s still plenty of things to do around Maryland.

Here’s a list of what you can do July 6-8.

If you’re looking for July 4th ideas we have a full list of fireworks here or you can click over to the Maryland Tourism’s website.

Click on the links for more information, locations, times and tickets.

ALL WEEKEND:

FRIDAY:

SATURDAY:

SUNDAY:

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook