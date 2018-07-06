ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Family and friends are mourning the passing of a popular student at Glenwood Middle School in Howard County.

Albert Yin was an accomplished pianist, a standout hockey player and an honor student. He died a week ago in a drowning accident in Switzerland.

“He was self-driven and charismatic and loved by everyone he met. He touched a lot of people’s lives,” said his sister, Margaret Allison Yin.

Albert died in a lake near Interlaken, Switzerland.

“Over the summer, we go to perform in prestigious venues overseas. So this year, we had gone to Italy and we had gone to Switzerland and after our concerts, we would go to do vacation and touristy things,” Margaret said.

Albert was also a standout ice hockey player with the Tri-City Eagles and Team Maryland.

“He was very powerful. He could score from slapshots on the blue line. He also had a ton of moves. He could deke the goalies out every which way you can,” family friend Eugene Shen said. “He was very fun to watch on the ice. Off the ice, he was kind of a gentle giant Very humble and supportive of his teammates.”

Albert was a piano prodigy who performed in concert halls around the world. Most recently, he played in Lucerne just a day before he died.

“He was passionate about music. He loved piano, he would practice all the time and play a lot of pieces that he wasn’t asked to and he was great at that as well. He loved cello and he played that in school,” his sister said.

Albert’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral arrangements and other expenses. A memorial service is scheduled for next Saturday in Columbia.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook