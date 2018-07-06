  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday night’s game was a big one for the Orioles’ first baseman Chris Davis as he ties for the team’s all-time strikeout record.

Davis swung on a pitch from Fernando Rodney in the ninth inning – marking his 1,305th career strikeout with the birds. This tied him with Cal Ripkin Jr.

What makes this feat even more impressive is that Davis matched Ripkin in 2,029 fewer games.

Ripkin played his entire 21-year career in Baltimore. Meanwhile Davis has played a little less than seven seasons with the Orioles, joining the team at the 2011 trade deadline.

Davis has 103 strikeouts in 257 at-bats so far this year.

However, he’s not alone in his struggles. The Orioles are currently in last place in the league with a 24-62 record. They were recently swept in a 2-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

