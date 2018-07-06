TOWNSEND, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating a multi-fatal crash that killed five members of family, including four children and one adult, and shut down part of Route 1 traffic in New Castle County on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened on Route 1 northbound in the area of Pine Tree Road in Townsend around 3:50 p.m. And officials say there were two survivors from the crash.

Master Coporal Melissa Jaffe said, “It’s certainly heartbreaking. I feel so bad for this family. I cannot imagine what they’re going through.”

Police say a work-style pickup truck was headed southbound on Pine Tree Road when it crossed over the center median into northbound traffic. The truck hit a passenger vehicle that was traveling northbound on Route 1. The passenger car came to a rest at the center median as the truck continued southbound on the northbound lanes when a minivan struck it.

The pickup truck had two occupants who were transferred to a local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police say. The passenger car had one occupant who was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The minivan had a family of six, which included four children and two adults, police say. All the kids and one of the adults were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other adult was transported to a local area hospital after suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries.

