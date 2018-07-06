  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Maryland lottery

BALTIMORE, MD — Doing laundry on a steamy summer weeknight put a Baltimore woman on the path to a cool $50,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off win. Her decision to avoid using the clothes dryer on a hot summer evening paid off when she went shopping for clothes hangers, bought a Hot Riches scratch-off along the way and found its sizzling top prize.

“I still can’t believe this,” the woman told Maryland Lottery officials. “I didn’t think this could ever happen to me. This is a great way to start off the weekend.”

Read the full story on Patch.com.

