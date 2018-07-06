  • WJZ 13On Air

POOLESVILLE, MD (WJZ) – Approximately 280 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries during the month of July, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Fortunately however, after discharging fireworks from inside a Jeep on Hunting Quarter Road in Poolesville on July 4, only the vehicle was damaged and no people were injured.

carfire2 Fireworks Shot Out Of Jeep, Causing Over $5,000 In Damages

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire

Investigators believe there were two dozen people present at the time of the fire and no one called the fire department.

Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire Department, said on Twitter that several people in attendance attempted to extinguish the fire, but they did not succeed.

RELATED: Fireworks Injury Victim Shares Photos Of Injuries

In the state of Maryland, all fireworks are illegal without a granted permit from the State Fire Marshall.

In recent days there have been several fireworks related injuries — including a 21-year-old man who suffered “catastrophic” injuries to both hands and an 11-year-old girl burned by sparklers.

At this time there is no information on charges and the investigation continues.

Grace Clark (WJZ Intern) contributed to this article.

