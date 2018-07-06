POOLESVILLE, MD (WJZ) – Approximately 280 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries during the month of July, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Fortunately however, after discharging fireworks from inside a Jeep on Hunting Quarter Road in Poolesville on July 4, only the vehicle was damaged and no people were injured.

Investigators believe there were two dozen people present at the time of the fire and no one called the fire department.

Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire Department, said on Twitter that several people in attendance attempted to extinguish the fire, but they did not succeed.

In the state of Maryland, all fireworks are illegal without a granted permit from the State Fire Marshall.

In recent days there have been several fireworks related injuries — including a 21-year-old man who suffered “catastrophic” injuries to both hands and an 11-year-old girl burned by sparklers.

At this time there is no information on charges and the investigation continues.

Grace Clark (WJZ Intern) contributed to this article.

