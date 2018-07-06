BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A gofundme account has been set up for Taylor, the 7-year-old girl shot in west Baltimore Thursday afternoon.

Little Taylor was shot in West Baltimore yesterday. Her family says this is a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical expenses for the little girl.

Taylor was shot while sitting in the backseat of a car around 2:30 p.m. near Edmondson and Loudon avenues.

She was taken to Shock Trauma and police described her injuries as critical and unstable. Friday morning, Baltimore Police spokesperson T.J. Smith tweeted that there has been no change in her condition.

Police say another child was also in the back seat at the time of the shooting but was unharmed.

Investigators are not sure if this vehicle was targeted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

