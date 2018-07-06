BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There have been 11 boating fatalities off the Maryland shores so far this year, so police are stepping up efforts to keep boaters safe during the busy season.

Boat patrols are out in full force in Ocean City as 2018 is on pace to be Maryland’s deadliest boating season in nearly two decades.

July is historically the busiest and most dangerous.

“You’re relaxed and you think nothing bad is going to happen. Nothing bad is supposed to happen when you’re on vacation, but, unfortunately, it does, and people die and get hurt,” said David Bloxom of the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

NRP is stepping up safety enforcement, making frequent stops to check equipment.

[Reporter: What are your biggest challenges while on patrol?]

“The biggest thing is people just don’t understand. They don’t understand the way the water works and the rules of the road, which are rules everybody has to follow when they’re out here operating the boat and if you don’t know what you’re doing then you’re a part of the problem,” Bloxom said.

It’s a problem with a deadly consequence.

“If they had life jackets on, a lot of them would be watching this video right now,” Bloxom said.

It’s a life-saving request for boaters to obey the law whenever they venture out to sea.

Police say between noon and 6 p.m. is typically the most dangerous time on the water, so they say to use extra caution and, of course, always wear a life jacket.

Maryland law requires all children under 13 to wear a life jacket while on a vessel smaller than 21 feet.

