BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nineteen-year-old Aaron Norman was identified as a suspect in a June 30 shooting in Baltimore, according to police.

On July 5, Norman was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder of a 36-year-old man in the 3000 block of Hollins Ferry Road in West Baltimore. The victim was transported to an area hospital on June 30 for treatment after the shooting around 1 a.m.

Norman was transferred to Central Booking Intake Facility and has been denied bail.

Grace Clark (WJZ Intern) contributed to this article