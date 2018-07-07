BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — A Johns Hopkins Hospital official said the cause of a “small sample of frozen tuberculosis” inadvertently being released on a bridge between two cancer research buildings Thursday was due to a latch failure.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports the leak, which a hospital spokesperson said was a “one-time event”, occured after a latch failed on a transport container.

Dr. Landon King, the executive vice dean for the JHU School of Medicine, said the sample was meant to be used for research purposes. He added it would take hours of exposure for there to be any significant health risk.

Fire officials said the hazmat situation began around 12:22 p.m.

Kim Hoppe, a spokeswoman with Johns Hopkins Medicine, said a small sample of frozen tuberculosis was “inadvertently released,” prompting the evacuation of both buildings, neither of which connect to the hospital. Officials said the amount released was equivalent to a few drops.

Employees who were in the area where the release occurred were isolated and evaluated. Authorities later confirmed “that there was no risk to anyone on campus,” Hoppe said.

“My keys are in there…I gotta get my keys. I can’t get home without my car keys,” said Hopkins employee Marcy Omondi.

Tuberculosis is caused by bacteria that can be spread through the air when an infected person speaks or coughs. It typically attacks the lungs, though it can damage other vital organs, as well.

In 2016, 10.4 million people around the world became sick with TB and 1.7 million people died from the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In recent years, incidence of tuberculosis has been declining in the U.S., with a total of 9,272 cases in 2016.

Hopkins officials said they will be conducting an investigation into the tuberculosis release.

