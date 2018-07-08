  • WJZ 13On Air

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man who fatally struck an FBI agent and a fire marshal on the side of a highway has been convicted of negligent driving and paid a $280 fine.

The Washington Post reports 28-year-old Roberto Garza Palacios served no jail time for his role in the December crash that killed Deputy Chief State Fire Marshal Sander Cohen and FBI Special Agent Carlos Wolff.

Wolff and Cohen were standing on the side of the road on I-270 in Montgomery County when they were struck by a Honda Accord driven by Garza Palacios. Wolff had crashed after reaching for his cellphone, and Cohen had stopped to help.

Garza, a native of Guatemala, still faces possible deportation. Immigration authorities arrested him after the accident and charged him with overstaying a visa.

