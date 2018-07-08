What a gorgeous and comfortable weekend we had in central Maryland!

Sun, more sun, low 80s and low humidity! If only all our summer weekends could be like that.

The solid sunshine holds through Monday but temps will return to normal, topping out in the upper 80s.

Another round of blue skies is on deck for Tuesday with temps leaving the 80s and making their way into the low 90s.

A chance for storms returns that evening ahead of a cold front.

That front means that temps will stay in the upper 80s for the rest of the week.

Sunny and dry weather also follows on the heels of the front so keep the sunglasses and sunscreen at the ready!