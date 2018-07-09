ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man is now behind bars after police say he killed him mother during a “violent” attack.

Torian Mack has been arrested in the death of his mother, Rhonda Mack-Dickerson.

Police say Mack-Dickerson was murdered on Saturday, just before 4:30 p.m.

Officers were called out to the 8200 block of Daniels Purchase Way in Millersville after a caller was told that Mack had assaulted him mother, who was unconscious.

Responding officers arrived to find what appeared to be blood near the rear sliding glass door.

Officers then went into the home, and found Mack-Dickerson dead on the floor from an “apparent violent assault.”

Police later found Mack inside the home.

