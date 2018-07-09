  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Ocean City, Water Rescues

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Lifeguards in Ocean City were busy Monday as they’ve made at least 141 rescues of swimmers.

According to Captain Butch Arbin, of Ocean City Beach Patrol, most of the rescues were to assist swimmers before the person became panicked.

Lifeguards are trying to warn swimmers of a rip current.

The Beach Patrol did post a video on twitter asking for people to follow lifeguards’ whistle commands.

“We are making a lot of rescues today. If you hear the lifeguards whistle look to see if they are trying to tell you something. They might be directing you away from a rip current. When the lifeguards call everyone to their stand they have important safety information. Listen!,” they tweeted.

