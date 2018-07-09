BOWLING GREEN, OH (CBSLocal) – A pair of Ohio six-year-olds are being praised as twin heroes after saving a toddler from drowning in a swimming pool.

Peyton and Bryant Switzer are twins from Bowling Green who were on a family vacation in Florida when the boys noticed a young girl struggling to stay afloat in the water.

“Peyton jumped in and put her arm around her and then he brought her to the ladder and I helped her out,” six-year-old Bryant told WTOL.

AWESOME: Six-year-old twins from Bowling Green save toddler from drowning in FL – https://t.co/FuHuevcipk pic.twitter.com/EjAtKZCIKD — WTOL 11 (@WTOL11Toledo) July 6, 2018

The twins, who have already been taught how to swim, added that they could tell the three-year-old was in trouble because she could not keep her head above water.

“You know it’s very rewarding to know that some of the things they are involved with just became an instinct to them. So being in the swimming lessons and ‘safety town’ they recognized that the little girl was in trouble right away,” the pair’s father, Ryan Switzer said.

When they’re not saving lives, Peyton and Bryant told reporters they like to dive off the diving board when they visit a pool.

The boys were recognized as local heroes by Ohio state representatives after the Switzers returned from vacation.