Filed Under:Steny Hoyer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland has been released from a Washington hospital, where he was treated for pneumonia, says his spokesman.

Spokeswoman Mariel Saez said Tuesday in an email that Hoyer, the No. 2 House Democrat, was released from George Washington University Hospital over the weekend. The 79-year-old was diagnosed with pneumococcal pneumonia and admitted to the hospital last week.

Saez says Hoyer is expected to be back at work Tuesday as the House resumes session.

