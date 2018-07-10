ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services in Ellicott City have recovered the post from the Ellicott City clock.

The clock was washed away in major flash flooding on May 27, 2018.

Pieces of the clock were scattered around the area. Other portions and the clock’s face have been recovered in the past few weeks.

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman posted to Facebook about the recovery saying “Bit by bit we are recovering and preserving Main Street’s history and artifacts. We are committed to a transformative vision for a stronger, smarter, safer Ellicott City.”

