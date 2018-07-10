ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Alice Sophocleus to replace her late husband in the Maryland House of Delegates.

Hogan made the appointment on the recommendations from the Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee.

Former Del. Theodore Sophocleus died last month at the age of 79. He represented District 32 in Anne Arundel County.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)