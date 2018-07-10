BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A CBS affiliate in Michigan sent a reporter on breaking news, but what she didn’t know was that she was the story.

WNEM says reporter and anchor Meg McLeod has been dating former colleague Andrew Keller for four years.

Keller, a former reporter at WNEM, staged a fake scene at a local firefighter training facility in Saginaw before for the proposal.

According to WNEM, McLeod’s family and her best friend were in attendance.

Congratulations to McLeod and Keller, and kudos to Keller for the creativity.

