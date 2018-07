BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A hot but not terribly humid day as we topped out in the low to mid-90s.

Overnight, a front with a few showers is crossing the region, and a slight drop in the temperature and humidity is on tap for tomorrow.

The rest of our week should be dry and mainly sunny.

The weekend may bring a shower or two by Saturday night and Sunday as well.

Happy July!

