SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (AP) — A firefighter was killed and at least a dozen other people were injured when a natural gas explosion leveled at least two buildings in a Wisconsin community, authorities said Wednesday.

A gas leak in downtown Sun Prairie led to an explosion Tuesday evening that destroyed several buildings and ignited a fire that sent billowing smoke that could be seen for miles around.

Another firefighter suffered critical injuries in the blast but his condition has been stabilized, according to Sun Prairie Police Lt. Kevin Konopacki.

Four other firefighters, a police officer and seven civilians were also hurt, Konopacki said.

The firefighter who died has been with the department at least 10 years, Sun Prairie Fire Chief Christopher Garrison said.

“The Sun Prairie Fire Department is strong. We will keep on building from this. We are hurt, but we will come back,” Garrison said.

WE Energies spokeswoman Amy Jahns said workers for a private contractor punctured a 4-inch (10-centimeter) gas main, causing a leak that resulted in the explosion that rained burning debris on downtown Sun Prairie and set vehicles parked nearby on fire.

Authorities evacuated buildings within a half-mile (0.8 kilometer) radius from the center of the explosion. The Barr House and Glass Nickel Pizza exploded after the gas ignited, police said.

The Red Cross assisted evacuees at a shelter set up at Sun Prairie High School.

Steve Owen, 60, who owns Sun City Cyclery and Skates in downtown Sun Prairie, said he saw firefighters and police officers on the street and then the explosion happened. He said the building across from his shop “literally lifted up.”

He said the force of the blast knocked him back in his chair and that he ran outside and saw a ball of fire.

“People were scrambling,” said Owen, who lives above his shop.

Jill Thompson, 56, who lives about two blocks away, said she saw smoke immediately after the blast occurred.

“It shook the whole building,” Thompson said. “I thought someone had hit the building with their vehicle.”

