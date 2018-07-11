  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Ocean City Boardwalk

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Police say a recent focus on crime around Ocean City’s boardwalk led to 61 arrests.

Police in the Maryland resort town said in a news release Tuesday that during the plain-clothes operations last month detectives addressed crimes like disorderly conduct, ordinance violations and property crimes. Detectives also focused on robberies in the downtown area.

In addition to the arrests, police say they issued four citations and seized six handguns and other weapons.

Police also say undercover drug enforcement operations in June led to 31 arrests and marijuana, cocaine and prescription pills were seized from 17 people. Another 11 people were arrested and charged with possession of fake controlled dangerous substances.

