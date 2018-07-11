BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A crash has shut down lanes along Route 100 in Anne Arundel County Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper 13 is over the scene where both westbound lanes of Route 100 in Hanover after the exit for Arundel Mills Boulevard are closed.

Traffic is being redirected onto the exit ramp.

One lane of Route 100 Eastbound was initially closed but has since reopened.

Captain Jeff says westbound traffic is backed up about two miles.

