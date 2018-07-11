DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Two teenagers charged with ramming a police car in a stolen car in Dundalk made an appearance in court Wednesday afternoon.

Police have several pieces of evidence to support their case — including a cell phone that was left behind in the stolen car by the 16-year-old suspected of being the driver.

Tire marks on the crunched hood of a Baltimore County patrol car have become the epicenter of a neighborhood-wide investigation.

New charging documents say a group of six teenagers in Dundalk intended to “use a stolen vehicle as a weapon” when they charged at a Baltimore County cruiser Monday night before fleeing.

Two of the teens — 16-year-old Jeremy Hager and 19-year-old Derek Stroman — were arrested shortly after. But the crime spree that captured Dundalk’s attention is an eerie reminder of the department’s devastating loss six weeks ago.

In that case, four teenagers have been accused of running over Officer Amy Caprio in a stolen SUV and then running off.

“It’s not a usual circumstance. We don’t usually have to deal with these things. So, obviously, we are suddenly seeing an aggressiveness towards our police officers by suspects, even juvenile suspects,” said Baltimore County Police spokesperson Officer Jen Peach.

As police search for four more teenage boys they believe were part of this car theft and attack, Hager and Stroman are taking the fall for the whole crime spree — including grand theft and assault on an officer charges.

“There is a high potential that the remaining four suspects also live in that area,” Peach said.

During a bail review hearing Wednesday afternoon, Stroman was released but Hager is still behind bars.

There were no injuries, but documents say the officer who was hit was in pain and uncomfortable and hospitalized as a precaution.

