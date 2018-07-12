BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating a number of carjackings that occurred near Johns Hopkins University.

The university sent a message out asking students and staff to be vigilant.

According to a message, the police department is investigating three carjackings outside campus.

The first was on June 30 around 4:05 p.m. in the rear of the 2600 block of North Charles Street.

The second was in the 300 block of Huntington Avenue on July 1 around 7:50 a.m.

The third occurred July 10 around 10:50 p.m. in the 3400 block of University Place.

Police believe the same suspects were involved in the carjackings on North Charles and Huntington Avenues. They have not linked the third carjacking to these suspects.

None of the victims are affiliated with JHU.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

