  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Arrests, Brooklyn Park, CDS Violation, dangerous controlled substance, Heroin, Northern Tactical Patrol Unit, Traffic citation

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Officers in Anne Arundel County found a large amount of drugs and cash in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Park on Wednesday.

Around 9:03 p.m., detectives from the Northern Tactical Patrol Unit (TPU) stopped a car in the area of Patrick Henry Drive and Church Street for an equipment violation.

While they were conducting a traffic stop, a drug-sniffing dog alerted officers to the presence of drugs in the car. The officers then searched and found 111 clear capsules of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 21 vials of suspected crack cocaine, 15 suspected Oxycodone pills and $2,249 in U.S. currency.

The two suspects, 29 year old Bryant Lamont Adams and 39 year old Rashemee Ia Lee, were arrested and charged with a traffic citation and various charges for possessing controlled dangerous substance.

adams bryant lamont Heroin, Crack, Oxy Found In Car In Md. During Traffic Stoplee rashemee ia Heroin, Crack, Oxy Found In Car In Md. During Traffic Stop

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Emma Tucker authored this article.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s