BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Officers in Anne Arundel County found a large amount of drugs and cash in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Park on Wednesday.

Around 9:03 p.m., detectives from the Northern Tactical Patrol Unit (TPU) stopped a car in the area of Patrick Henry Drive and Church Street for an equipment violation.

While they were conducting a traffic stop, a drug-sniffing dog alerted officers to the presence of drugs in the car. The officers then searched and found 111 clear capsules of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 21 vials of suspected crack cocaine, 15 suspected Oxycodone pills and $2,249 in U.S. currency.

The two suspects, 29 year old Bryant Lamont Adams and 39 year old Rashemee Ia Lee, were arrested and charged with a traffic citation and various charges for possessing controlled dangerous substance.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Emma Tucker authored this article.