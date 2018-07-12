BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amid trade talk intensification, Orioles shortstop Manny Machado’s official Instagram account liked a picture of him photo-shopped into a gray road New York Yankees uniform late Wednesday night.

With the non-waiver trade deadline approaching, the date set for July 31, this social media gesture is explosive for baseball fans and feeds the rumors about where Machado might go next, according to WJZ media partner The Baltimore Sun.

The Instagram like set off a social media firestorm and led to a back page feature of the New York Daily News, the Sun reported.

The Orioles have received several offers for their 26-year-old star player, who is not only eligible for free agency at the end of the baseball season, but is said to be awarded one of the most profitable contracts in baseball history.

The Orioles have received offers from the teams of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Milkwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs. The Yankees and Boston Red Sox have exclusively been in contact about Machado, and the Yankees have reportedly made a “strong” offer.

