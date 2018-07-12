BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for one of two vehicles that were involved in a fatal pedestrian-involved crash on Wednesday night.

Just after 10 p.m., Baltimore County Police responded to the crash on Security Boulevard and Lord Baltimore Drive,

The pedestrian, 24-year-old Mariam Idowu Adeleke was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 10:40 p.m.

According to police, a car was traveling westbound on Security Boulevard and hit the pedestrian whole she attempted to cross the road. Soon after, another collision occurred when the pedestrian was thrown towards a 2005 Acura MDX, which followed the same route as the first car.

The driver of the Acura remained at the collision scene, while the first driver fled, leaving the police only the description of a dark colored sedan.

If you or someone you know has any information about this fatal crash, please call 911.

This article is authored by Emma Tucker.