HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A puppy rescued outside a Hagerstown store is fighting for her life, after she was found covered in fly eggs, emaciated and not moving.

According to the Humane Society of Washington County, the puppy was found late Wednesday night abandoned in the in the woods behind a Target.

She was found covered in fly eggs, emaciated, not moving and “clinging to life.”

She was rushed to the emergency vet who found she was starved and infested with parasites.

Early Thursday morning she crashed and vets worked for hours trying to stabilize her.

They named her Hope.

The humane society is looking for donations to help with Hope’s care. Click the Facebook link below to help.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)