(CNN) — Sandra Oh has made Emmy history.

The “Killing Eve” actress scored an Emmy nomination for best actress in a drama on Thursday for her role in the BBC America thriller, becoming the first woman of Asian descent to ever score a nod in that category.

Oh, who was born in Canada, was previously nominated five times in the supporting actress in a drama category for her role as Cristina Yang in ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.” She has never won an Emmy.

Oh has yet to issue a statement on her history-making nomination.

On “Killing Eve,” she portrays a MI5 security officer caught in a complicated hunt for a one-of-a-kind serial killer.

Oh is joined by Claire Foy (“The Crown”), Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”), Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Keri Russell (“The Americans”), and Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”) in the category this year.

As conversations about diversity on television and at major awards shows have taken place, a particular spotlight has been shined on groups who continue to see a lack of representation, including Asian Americans.

Since 2010, a number of performers and writers of Asian descent have scored wins in major categories, including Archie Panjabi (2010, supporting actress in a drama), Riz Ahmed (2017, lead actor in a limited series), and Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang (2016, writing for a comedy series). Ansari also won last year in the same category alongside Lena Waithe, who made history that night as well.

At the time of their wins, Panjabi and Ahmed were the first female and male actors of Asian descent to ever win Emmys in acting categories, respectively.

The Emmy Awards take place September 17.

