BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very pleasant day all around the region, with lots of sun and very comfortable low humidity.

Friday will feature much of the same. The weekend will begin to see an increase in the humidity and a slight rise in the temperatures as well.

We may be seeing a string of 90 degree days and sticky conditions into next week.

Showers may break out in spots by Sunday, with more likely next week as well.

Have a safe weekend, and enjoy this Friday the 13th!

