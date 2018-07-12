  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very pleasant day all around the region, with lots of sun and very comfortable low humidity.

Friday will feature much of the same. The weekend will begin to see an increase in the humidity and a slight rise in the temperatures as well.

We may be seeing a string of 90 degree days and sticky conditions into next week.

Showers may break out in spots by Sunday, with more likely next week as well.

Have a safe weekend, and enjoy this Friday the 13th!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s