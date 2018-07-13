BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Looking to give Baltimore’s top local sports bars a try?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the city’s top sports bars, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Abbey Burger Bistro

PHOTO: KELLY R./YELP

Topping the list is Abbey Burger Bistro. Located at 1041 Marshall St. in Federal Hill, it’s the highest rated sports bar in Baltimore, boasting four stars out of 754 reviews on Yelp.

The many TVs and long bar welcome sports enthusiasts and beer snobs alike: the bottled beer list alone runs to near fifty choices, and its outdoor courtyard on a clear day

2. Homeslyce 336

Next up is Downtown’s HomeSlyce 336, situated at 336 N. Charles St. One of six area locations of the HomeSlyce family (see below), thin-crust pizza dominates the food menu, with the usual buffalo chicken, meat lover’s and vegetarian options.

There is also an extensive list of sandwiches, like the margarita (fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes and herbed olive oil). With four stars out of 365 reviews on Yelp, this sports bar has proven to be a local favorite.

3. HomeSlyce

PHOTO: KATIE S./YELP

Canton’s HomeSlyce outlet, located at 900 S. Kenwood Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 102 reviews.

Regulars come for trivia nights, skee-ball, and outdoor seating, in addition to the pizza and beer list. Gluten-free pizza crust is available, as are gluten-free brownies for dessert.

4. Hudson Street Stackhouse

PHOTO: BOB L./YELP

Hudson Street Stackhouse in Canton is another go-to, with four stars out of 96 Yelp reviews. This neighborhood spot boasts plentiful TVs for sports-watching, an extensive beer list, and food from burgers and pizza to entrees like grilled salmon and crab legs.

The atmosphere is of exposed brick, tin ceilings, and a large C-shaped bar. Head over to 2626 Hudson St. to see for yourself.

5. Barracudas Locust Point Tavern

PHOTO: CAROLYN C./YELP

Finally, in Locust Point, check out Barracudas Locust Point Tavern. You’ll find a seafood-heavy menu, including crab on pasta, crab in soup, and crab straight up.

The TVs are tuned to sports, and the drinks list includes an extensive list of red and white wines by the glass or bottle. Barracudas has earned four stars out of 94 reviews on Yelp. You can find it at 1230 E. Fort Ave.