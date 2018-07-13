BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Want to check out the newest restaurant and retail additions in Fells Point? From a bookstore to a Parisian brasserie, read on to see the newest businesses to land in this Baltimore neighborhood.

Duck Duck Goose Baltimore

814 S. Broadway

PHOTO: MIKE F./YELP

Duck Duck Goose Baltimore is a cocktail bar and brasserie. An outgrowth of a Bethesda favorite of the same name from chef Ashish Alfred, it showcases classic French cooking with a modern twist.

Expect ratatouille and chicken forgione alongside cauliflower steak and roasted Japanese eggplant on the dinner menu. A weekend brunch includes poached eggs on toast and Nutella-stufffed French toast, plus bottomless mimosas.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of six reviews, Duck Duck Goose Baltimore has been getting positive attention.

Yelper David L., who reviewed it on July 7, wrote, “My wife and I went here to celebrate our first anniversary and received star treatment. Service was off the charts, food far exceeded expectations and vibe was fantastic.”

Yelper J. L. wrote, “Excellent service staff was very nice, drinks are strong and the food couldn’t have been any better! I highly recommend and will be back very soon.”

Duck Duck Goose Baltimore is open from 3 p.m.–1 a.m. on Tuesday–Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Yemen & Gulf Restaurant

401 S. Broadway

PHOTO: CORY C./YELP

Yemen & Gulf Restaurant is a new halal and Middle Eastern spot located at 401 S. Broadway.

It features favorite dishes from the region, like slow-cooked lamb or chicken haneeth, lamb fahsa (stew), fasoolia (Lebanese chili) and shakshouka (poached eggs in a sauce of tomatoes, chile peppers and onions). Sides include house-made clay oven bread and salads.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Yemen & Gulf Restaurant has received a warm welcome.

Ellen R., who reviewed the new spot on June 21, wrote, “The lamb broth, which comes with most dishes, is light in lamb flavor and heavy in curry-type seasonings. Salad was of the simple iceberg lettuce variety with fresh chopped up veggies as dressing. We had fasoolia, a bean dish, which started with a slightly charred taste, but ended up being lick-your-plate clean.”

Yelper Cory C. added, “I ended up getting the lamb haneeth, which was served with soup and a small salad. Let me tell you guys, the lamb was so tender that it fell off the bones! The rice and potatoes were seasoned perfectly, and their house-made salad dressing was excellent too.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Yemen & Gulf Restaurant is open daily from 9 a.m.–midnight.

Greedy Reads

1744 Aliceanna St.

PHOTO: GREEDY READS/YELP

Greedy Reads is an independent bookstore in a corner storefront at Aliceanna and South Ann streets. On offer are the latest novels, as well as classic literature, art books and books for children.

It hosts regular author events, and local book clubs are welcome to use the space for their meetings.

Greedy Reads is off to a strong start with a current rating of five stars out of five reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Grace J., who reviewed the store on May 5, wrote, “Love this bookstore. You must come out and take a look. The atmosphere is wonderful and the selection is awesome. The owner is super sweet and she has her dog there, too.”

Yelper Jules V. wrote, “A great, diverse selection of books and the owner (and her sweet dog) was so welcoming. Their kids book section is pretty sweet, it has new releases as well as classics. They have some adorable stationery and totes.”

Greedy Reads is open from 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on Monday and Thursday–Saturday, and 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.)

Ampersea

1417 Thames St.

PHOTO: LAUREN B./YELP

Ampersea offers a modern take on classic Maryland fare. Located on the Baltimore waterfront, this new spot has an outdoor deck and focuses on local ingredients on its diverse menu.

Dishes include chargrilled lamb steak with grilled zucchini, squash, rainbow carrots and mustard sauce, and Chesapeake rockfish with ramps, pea shoots, pistachio zest and lemon herb sauce over Spanish rice. Ampersea is open for brunch, lunch and dinner and has a variety of wine, beer and cocktails on offer.

Ampersea currently holds three stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.

Yelper Lauren B. wrote, “This restaurant offers stunning water views, modern decor, lots of food options for people with a variety of tastes/preferences and a super reasonably priced happy hour menu. Monday night is my favorite night to visit because it is Locals’ Night, and Ampersea offers its happy hour specials all night long.”

Elise B. noted, “They have lots of outdoor seating and an outdoor bar with sunning harbor views. On this summer evening, it really felt like a vacation night sitting by the water. The drinks were amazing! The food menu was a little on the small side.”

Ampersea is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.–11 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.