WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an age progression of missing DC girl Relisha Rudd on Thursday.

Relisha was last seen on March 19. 2014 when she was eight years old.

Relisha would have been 12 years old now.

It's been four years since Relisha Rudd was reported missing – and throughout those four years, we've never given up in our attempt to locate her! This picture is an age progression of what Relisha could possibly look like now, at age 12. Have info? Call 202-727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/Hmzb0j5Xqe — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 13, 2018

There have been few leads since the child went missing and a man suspected in her disappearance took his own life several days after the girl went missing.

Anyone with information should call DC police.

WUSA9, a DC CBS station, released a podcast in March called 18 Days tracking the case.

