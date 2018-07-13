BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A perfect end to a really nice July day.

Warm and dry weather made it a very comfortable Friday the 13th.

Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer and a tad more humid as well.

On Sunday, the temperature and humidity will also be going up a tad. A pop-up shower may develop later in the afternoon.

By Monday, hot and sticky air will rule and a shower may also be around.

On Tuesday, a cool front will approach and will likely cause some strong storms later in the day along with hot and humid conditions.

Cooler and less humid air returns Wednesday!

Have a nice weekend!

