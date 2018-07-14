BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The BWI Airport boom has hit another growth spurt.

The airport has more plans for expansion in the works, and it may be good news for those who often fly Southwest Airlines.

They hope the state will foot the bill.

Shorter lines and more direct flights for Southwest Airlines’ second largest hub.

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is planning a big expansion, including five new gates at Concourse A.

“It’s always awesome when Southwest adds new gates here in Baltimore, because we love them and we get right through very fast. All other airlines, they take too long,” said one Southwest Flier.

“I think the more the merrier, because so many people fly,” Southwest flier Laurie Gross said. “Their flights are full, so clearly they need more gates.

A proposed extended project would also add 55,000 square feet for retail, restaurants, and waiting areas, plus, more space for luggage handling system.

But before it’s wheels up, the airport will ask the state to foot the $60 million bill.

“It’s just all aimed at adding capacity so that our airlines can grow and offer more service to our public, so that they can get wherever they want to go, non-stop and conveniently.” said Ricky Smith, with the Maryland Aviation Administration.

It’s part of a greater BWI boom.

Whether for work or leisure, a record number of travelers have chosen BWI for nearly three straight years.

“Any time they expand, that makes it smoother for everybody. So I think that’d be a good thing,” Gross added.

Possible growth at the airport trying to keep up with busier skies.

The aviation administration is taking their proposition to the board of public works for approval.

They hope construction will begin this year for completion in 2020.

The funding request for the project will go before Governor Larry Hogan, plus the state comptroller and treasurer on Wednesday.

