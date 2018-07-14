MYERSVILLE, MD- Maryland State Troopers are investigating a three-car crash that left one dead and two others injured.

Responders from the Frederick Barrack were called to Interstate 70 westbound at Harmony Road for a crash around 4:52 a.m. Saturday.

Preliminary investigations reveal Vehicle 1 was driving when it left the roadway for unknown reasons, traveled into the center median, and struck a guard rail. Vehicle 1 rolled and came back onto the roadway resting on the driver’s side across two lanes.

Due to the vehicle resting on its side, there was no visible illumination to oncoming traffic. A second vehicle attempted to swerve around Vehicle 1 but was unable to avoid striking it. Subsequently, Vehicle 2 struck Vehicle 1 in the rear which cause Vehicle 1 to spin on its side.

A third vehicle also came in contact with Vehicle 1 striking it in the roof area.

The driver of Vehicle 1, identified as 38-year-old Oguier F Afanador Benjumea from Pikesville was pronounced dead on the scene.

The two occupants of Vehicle 3, a male driver and female passenger were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. There is currently no word on their conditions.

Officials say no one in the second vehicle was injured in the crash.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, but no charge have been filed at this time.

Westbound I-70 was shut down as a result of the crash for one hour and fifteen minutes. The road re-opened at 8:30 a.m.

