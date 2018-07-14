BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Police are searching for a woman who went missing after her boat capsized on the Chester River.

Maryland Natural Resource Police say 16 other people on board the 32-foot boat are safe. They are now joining first responders from Kent and Queen Anne’s county in searching for the woman.

Maryland State Police and the United States Coast Guard are also joining in the search.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.

