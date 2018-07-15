BREAKINGJohnny Olszewski Wins Democratic Nomination For Baltimore County Executive
Filed Under:eagle street, Homicide, Shooting, Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD –  A 24-year-old man was killed after a shooting in Southwest Baltimore Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Eagle Street at 4 a.m for reports of a shooting.

When units arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshots to the body. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not yet identified the victim of this shooting.

Anyone with information to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

