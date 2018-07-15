BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore City Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that left an apartment complex damaged early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of West Fayette Street just after 5 a.m. where they found a four-story apartment complex burning from the rear to the inside of the building.

Officials say the fire was placed under control at 5:30 a.m. and there are no reported civilian or departmental injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook