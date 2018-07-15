BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four Howard County high school students have reportedly been indicted on hate crime charges.

The indictments by a Howard County grand jury come after graffiti, which was described as anti-Semitic, anti-LGBT and racist, was found spray-painted on the walls and sidewalks of Glenelg High School in Howard County May 23.

According to our media partner The Baltimore Sun, the four 18-year-olds each face identical seven-count indictments, including three hate crime charges.

Howard County Public School Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano said the incident is “a hate crime against so many of our communities and goes completely against the values we share as a community.”

Three of the students, Seth Taylor, Tyler Curtiss, and Joshua Shaffer, were taken into custody at the school the morning after the incident. Matthew Lipp was picked up by police at his home.

All four were released on their own recognizance and were ordered not to leave the state without a judge’s permission.

They’re set to appear in circuit court next month.

