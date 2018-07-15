  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, MD — UFOs and the notion that aliens from another galaxy could be sending emissaries to check things out on planet Earth have captivated Americans for decades, including in Maryland. The state ranks 44th in the country for unidentified flying object sightings, according to a new report. The last sighting in Maryland was July 11 in Silver Spring, where someone reported seeing a dancing light in the sky.

From 2001-2015 there have been 1,646 total UFO sightings in Maryland, according to the financial news and opinion site 24/7 Wall St. That’s 27.4 sightings per 100,000 people. According to the National UFO Reporting Center, there have been 25 reported UFO sightings so far in Maryland this year.

Read the full story on Patch.com.

