COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — We’re now learning more about the University of Maryland football player who died weeks after passing out during a team workout.

Jordan McNair’s family says heatstroke caused his death.

The family made the announcement on their website.

They say he suffered the heatstroke during a team workout on May 29, before passing away on June 13.

An external review is being done in the wake of his death looking into the school’s procedures and team practices.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook