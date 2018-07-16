BALTIMORE (WJZ) — National studies show that aggressive driving is a factor in 56 percent of all fatal crashes.

WJZ drove with Corporal Bartlinski, with MDTA police, in a 50-mile-an-hour work zone. He is used to seeing speeders in that area. It didn’t take long for someone to get his attention.

“So it looks like we have an aggressive driver here. Speeding, cutting in and out of traffic, this black vehicle here, he’s following too close. He almost hit that black pickup.”

The driver did not pull over immediately. Once stopped, the driver tells him he didn’t pull over because he didn’t think he’d done anything.

“So this guy says the reason he was driving so aggressively and cutting people off is because he was late, late to a meeting” Bartlinski said.

His record was clean, and Bartlinski issued him a warning.

“I’m going to issue this gentleman a warning. I think warnings serve as a good education.” He said.

The MDTA Police want you to know that nationwide, 1,000 people die each year in work zones. That is where the public can expect to see them this summer, an effort to cut the number of accidents.

