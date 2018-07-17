FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Melannie Andino-Agudelo, a 16-year-old girl last seen July 13. She is missing from the Monrovia area.

She was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black jeans, black shoes, and carrying a large red backpack.

Anyone with information or the location for Andino-Agudelo is requested to contact DET Stephanie Kelley at 301-600-1046 or the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 301-600-4131.

